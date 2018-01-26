Ballina woman spits on nurse after stabbing herself in leg

A BALLINA woman who threatened to kill her housemates before accidentally stabbing herself in the leg has been arrested and charged with 10 offences.

Police said the 39-year-old armed herself with a knife and started banging on doors at a home she shares with other people, threatening to kill them.

She used a knife to force entry into a room and accidentally stabbed herself in the leg. She then broke a window.

Police attended and the woman was taken to hospital.

But she was aggressive and left the hospital to go to the Cherry Street Bowling Club, where she continued to be aggressive.

Police removed her from the club and it's alleged she then kicked a detective before being taken back to hospital.

At the hospital the woman kicked and spat on detectives, and also swore at and spat on a nurse and assaulted hospital security officers.

After being released from hospital she was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with various assault offences and being armed with intent.

Bail was refused and she will appear in Lismore Local Court today.