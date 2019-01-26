Ballina woman recognised for her love of netball

BALLINA'S Shirley O'Brien humbly admits that she "prefers to be in the background”.

But she has been at the forefront of Ballina netball since 1970, and in the Australia Day honours list has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for her contribution to the sport.

"I'm proud to receive it,” the 81-year-old said.

"I just love netball.

"I enjoy every minute of it. I wouldn't change a thing.”

Shirley, who was born at Nimbin, played netball during a five-year stint living in Sydney.

When she came to Ballina, she was one of the founders of the Ballina Netball Association, and simply never left, taking on playing, administration and coaching roles.

The association recognised Shirley with life membership in 1985, she received NSW Netball's Anne Clarke Award for Services in Netball in 2010 and she was awarded the Ballina Shire Sportsperson of Year in 2016.

Last year, she completed a leg of the Queen's Baton Relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Shirley has now taken a step back in her involvement in netball in Ballina, though she coached a team last year.