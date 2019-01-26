Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shirley O'Brien OAM.
Shirley O'Brien OAM. Graham Broadhead
News

Ballina woman recognised for her love of netball

25th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA'S Shirley O'Brien humbly admits that she "prefers to be in the background”.

But she has been at the forefront of Ballina netball since 1970, and in the Australia Day honours list has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for her contribution to the sport.

"I'm proud to receive it,” the 81-year-old said.

"I just love netball.

"I enjoy every minute of it. I wouldn't change a thing.”

Shirley, who was born at Nimbin, played netball during a five-year stint living in Sydney.

When she came to Ballina, she was one of the founders of the Ballina Netball Association, and simply never left, taking on playing, administration and coaching roles.

The association recognised Shirley with life membership in 1985, she received NSW Netball's Anne Clarke Award for Services in Netball in 2010 and she was awarded the Ballina Shire Sportsperson of Year in 2016.

Last year, she completed a leg of the Queen's Baton Relay in the lead-up to the Commonwealth Games.

Shirley has now taken a step back in her involvement in netball in Ballina, though she coached a team last year.

ballina netball northern rivers community oam order of australia medal shirley o'brien
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    SKYDIVING GRANDPA: 84-year-old ticks off bucket list

    premium_icon SKYDIVING GRANDPA: 84-year-old ticks off bucket list

    Lifestyle "YOU are dangling on the end of the chute like a cork in a storm in the ocean."

    Ultimate guide to Australia Day events on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Ultimate guide to Australia Day events on Northern Rivers

    News Want to know what's happening in your patch on Australia Day?

    OAM recipient says it's time for some hard conversations

    premium_icon OAM recipient says it's time for some hard conversations

    News We need to talk about how we treat indigenous people

    Sheep industry has changed a great deal in stalwart's time

    premium_icon Sheep industry has changed a great deal in stalwart's time

    News "You never stop learning”

    • 26th Jan 2019 12:00 AM