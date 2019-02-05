Ballina woman heads to Arnold Schwarzenegger festival

BIG LIFT: Ballina strongwoman, Sarah Amery, has qualified for the Arnold Schwarzenegger Festival in Melbourne in March. She is pictured lifting an 85kg stone.

BEFORE she even leaves to compete in the strongwoman contest at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Festival in Melbourne, Ballina's Sarah Amery said: "I'll be back”.

While that response did take some prompting from a hack with a corny sense of humour, there is a fair amount of seriousness to it.

The 32-year-old mum of two young boys only took up lifting heavy weights for fun about 12 months ago, though she has been involved in CrossFit for about six years and is a coach at the Ballina centre.

So this is her first tilt as one of 22 competitor's at Arnie's event in March, lining up in the under-82kg category for women.

"I am excited that I qualified and get to hang out with all the strongest women in Australia and compete with them,” she said.

Amery had set a personal goal to compete at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Festival when she began in the sport of Strongwoman, but didn't expect to qualify so soon.

She is being real about her chances of winning and, while still keen to do her best, is taking the attitude that this year's effort will be about gaining valuable experience as she takes on competitors who have have been in the sport much longer.

That's where the line "I will be back” comes in.

Amery got the nod to compete in Melbourne after winning five lifting categories at a Strongwoman event held as part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival last month.

She had previously came third at the Queensland's Strongest event last year, and third at a national title.

Amery said she simply enjoys lifting, but also is keen to a role model to her two young songs that it is ok to be a strong woman.

She said she was unlikely to meet Arnie personally at Melbourne, though the Hollywood star attends the event.

Her focus will be on the competition. One of the events is a stone lift in which competitors have 1 minute to lift stones weighing from 80kg through to 130kg over a 1.2m high platform -- the winner lifts the most stones.