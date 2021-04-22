Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Crime

Ballina woman charged with assault, predatory driving

Tessa Flemming
22nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Ballina woman will be detained in a mental health facility following an alleged wounding and police pursuit.

Michelle Regina Dickson, 21, appeared in Byron Bay Local Court facing nine charges including predatory driving, assault occasioning in actual bodily harm, reckless wounding, armed aggravated entry of dwelling, driving a motor vehicle with intent to menace another and driving recklessly/driving dangerously in a police pursuit.

Ms Dickson appeared in police custody on Wednesday April 21 and did not record a plea.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered Ms Dickson be detained in Tallowood, a mental health facility, for assessment.

If found not to be a mentally ill/disordered person, she is to be brought back before the court at a later date.

Originally published as Ballina woman charged with assault, predatory driving

assault charges byron bay crime byron bay local court northern rivers crime news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Premium Content How Casino became one of region’s biggest junior footy clubs

        Sport Numbers are ‘exploding’ and the club will have 24 junior teams this season. This is how they did it.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM
        ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        Premium Content ‘Unstable’ section of Bruxner Highway prompts urgent action

        News Heavy rain caused damage to a section between Lismore and Casino

        Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        Premium Content Alstonville aquifer to supply 1.2GL of water every year

        News The Future Water Project 2060 is currently on public exhibition

        When will new section of Pacific Highway be 110km/h?

        Premium Content When will new section of Pacific Highway be 110km/h?

        News It’s a brand new highway, but there’s a 13km stretch near New Italy where the speed...

        • 22nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM