A Ballina woman will be detained in a mental health facility following an alleged wounding and police pursuit.

Michelle Regina Dickson, 21, appeared in Byron Bay Local Court facing nine charges including predatory driving, assault occasioning in actual bodily harm, reckless wounding, armed aggravated entry of dwelling, driving a motor vehicle with intent to menace another and driving recklessly/driving dangerously in a police pursuit.

Ms Dickson appeared in police custody on Wednesday April 21 and did not record a plea.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered Ms Dickson be detained in Tallowood, a mental health facility, for assessment.

If found not to be a mentally ill/disordered person, she is to be brought back before the court at a later date.

Originally published as Ballina woman charged with assault, predatory driving