SERIOUS DRIVING CHARGES: After a police pursuit was terminated several times due to concerns for public safety, a Ballina woman has been arrested and will face Byron Bay Court.
Crime

Ballina woman, 21, leads police on several car chases

Alison Paterson
21st Apr 2021 11:10 AM
After her arrest on various dangerous driving charges, a Ballina woman was refused bail on April 20 to appear before Byron Bay Court today.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Claude Toscan, said around 2.30pm on Tuesday April 20, officers were involved in a number of serious pursuits with the same vehicle.

“A Ballina woman, 21, who is on her provisional licence and behind the wheel of a Holden Cruz was arrested after several police pursuits,” he said.

“The pursuits were called off at various times because of concerns for the safety of the public.”

Eventually the woman was stopped and arrested, he said.

Act Insp Toscan said the woman will face a number of serious driving offences.

“She will face predatory and menacing driving charges,” he said.

“She is also allegedly in breach of bail conditions.”

ballina byron bay local court police car police chase richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

