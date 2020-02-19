Menu
Ballina'sJasmine Collins in the Far North Coast water polo competition. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Ballina water polo team is on the rise

Mitchell Craig
19th Feb 2020 3:05 PM
AN IMPROVING Ballina was shaping as a team to watch in the Far North Coast water polo competition.

They have been a lot more competitive this season having pushed competition leaders Alstonville in a 7-5 loss before an 8-7 defeat against Byron Bay.

Ballina has had the likes of Jasmine Collins and Hamish O’Donnell moulding the side of the last few years.

Monday shapes as a danger game for Byron Bay who play Ballina and need to keep winning to secure a spot in the finals.

“Ballina are a lot like us and it will be a pretty tough game,” Byron Bay captain Brendan Irwin said.

“We used to lose a lot of the close games after a really decent effort; That’s where they are now.

“We’ve won a few more of those games this season and the whole competition is fairly even.”

Lennox Head now has two teams in the competition while Alstonville and Mullumbimby are still strong.

Alstonville has three teams while an experienced Lennox-Ballina (Le-Ba) team was also back in the competition after they missed the 2017-2018 season.

“A few teams can make it (finals) from here and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mullumbimby win it from third or fourth,” FNC water polo president James Nunn said.

“Mullum always turns up on grand final with a solid game plan and they’ll be hard to beat.

“Lennox Head have done well this season after entering two teams in the competition.

“They’re still a great side even though they’re not playing as one stronger squad.”

Alstonville 2 has an important home game against Le-Ba on Monday night.

A win there could see them force their way into the top four with only three rounds to go.

ballina water polo byron bay water polo far north coast water polo northern rivers sport
