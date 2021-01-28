Ballina votes to bring Dunoon Dam project back

A 3D version of what a possible Dunoon Dam would look like is available from the Rous County Council website.

A 3D version of what a possible Dunoon Dam would look like is available from the Rous County Council website.

Ballina Shire Council has voted to support further investigation into a proposed Dunoon Dam.

A notice of motion was introduced by councillors Sharon Cadwallader, Eoin Johnston and Stephen McCarthy.

The recommendation from Ballina will be sent to Rous County Council.

“(Ballina) council has major concerns about a secure water strategy for the region and ask that Rous County Council continue with further investigations as to the viability of the Dunoon Dam proposal,” the statement voted in today reads.

“The groundwater on the Alstonville Plateau has many demands on it and should not be relied upon as a major source of supply.”

>>>SEE MORE: Dam ‘could end up a Lismore vs Ballina issue’

A similar motion was lost at the December 2020 ordinary meeting.

Representatives from Alstonville farmers, Water Northern Rivers and Widjabul Wia-bul elders were present at the vote, which was the first motion debated at today’s Ballina council meeting.

Councillors Sharon Parry, Nathan Willis, Jeff Johnson and Keith Williams voted against it.

A separate motion from Cr Meehan in regards to the amount of potable water from the Marom Creek Treatment Plant to assist Rous County Council in delivering long – term security for the region is also being discussed this morning by Ballina councillors.

The Dunoon Dam was removed from the Future Water Plan by Rous County Council during their December meeting.

>>>SEE MORE: Councillors reveal plan to revive Dunoon Dam proposal

A rescission motion submitted by Cr Cadwallader and Richmond Valley Council’s Robert Mustow and Sandra Humphrys will be debated by Rous next month.