Ballina veteran reflects on Kokoda Track campaign

I WILL REMEMBER: Second World War veteran Phil Steeles, of Ballina, served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papua New Guinea.

WHILE Ballina's Phil Steeles is able to, he said he will keep going to the commemoration of Kokoda Day in Sydney each November.

The 94-year-old served in the Kokoda Track campaign in Papua New Guinea during the Second World War in 1942 - he insists the Diggers always referred to it as the Track, rather than Trail, which is used by the Australian War Memorial.

July 21 marks the 75th anniversary of the start of that campaign, which saw fierce fighting in the difficult mountainous jungle terrain of the Owen Stanley Ranges.

The Kokoda campaign ended on November 16, 1942, and since 2008, along with other battles, is remembered on the Battle for Australia commemoration day held on the first Wednesday in September.

Mr Steeles believes the Japanese had Australia as their final target when they fought the Kokoda campaign. But that's a theory that has its opponents.

However, the defence of Port Moresby did ensure the Japanese could not use the city as a base for further air attacks on northern Australia. Darwin was bombed in March 1942.

Mr Steeles was aged 19 in October 1942 when he was stationed at Ower's Corner, at the southern end of the 96km track, with the 2nd/55th Light Aid Detachment attached to the 7th Division Engineers.

He was an armourer and fitter, with the task of repairing weapons and "anything mechanical”.

He said he was regularly called on to take his "panic kit” - a small satchel of tools - and head up the track for urgent repairs to weaponry.

Mr Steeles wasn't required to go right to the frontline where the infantry soldiers fought the Japanese advances in the thick jungle, but he had mates who were involved in the direct fighting.

"I can't forget what those blokes did for us,” he said.

About 625 Australians were killed along the Kokoda Track and more than 1600 were wounded. Casualties due to sickness exceeded 4000.