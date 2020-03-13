Ballina trainers to feature in every race

AUTUMN RACING: The Autumn Racing Carival kicks off locally when the Ballina JOCKEY cLub host a six race meetin on Saturday March 14. Photo Marc Stapelberg

AUTUMN RACING: The Autumn Racing Carival kicks off locally when the Ballina JOCKEY cLub host a six race meetin on Saturday March 14. Photo Marc Stapelberg

BALLINA trainers are well represented when the Ballina Jockey Club conducts a six-race TAB meeting on Saturday.

Six Ballina trainers have entered runners on the program with a local trainer featuring in at least every race.

Ethan Ensby kicks the day off when he starts debutante Atherton’s Belle in the first race, the $12,000 100.9 ZZZFM Fillies & Mares Maiden Handicap (1005m).

He has four runners on the day, Yankee Express also runs in the third race while Shinar and Grinszinger Star both return from spells with first up runs in the $12,000 TURSA Benchmark 50 Handicap (1255m).

Steve Phelps also has four runners on the day with Eaten A Wire debuting in the second race, Ester’s Rose resuming from a spell in the fifth and Aquajewel and My Cousin Steve also running in the sixth, the $12,000 Slipway Hotel Benchmark 50 Handicap (1005m).

Aquajewel is first up from a spell but stablemate My Cousin Steve has had two runs back, carries topweight (61.5kg) and jumps from barrier 9.

Stephen Lee, Robert Pilling, Terry McCarthy and Stephen Randall also have runners, Lee sending Patriot Missile around in race 4, Pilling has last start Lismore winner Our Boy Ben engaged in race 5 and McCarthy and Randall have a runner apiece, Friends of Wren and Miss Zinzin in the final race of the day.

BJC general manager, Matt Bertram, reckons it is “not a bad little meeting”.

“Queensland horses are a large part of our racing here but because they are $12,000 races it’s not a great incentive for them to come (normal midweek and Sunday $22,000 races). That allows our local trainers a better chance to win a good race.”

He said the track, rated a Soft 6 on Thursday, could be as good as Soft 5 by raceday.

“The track will continue to improve, there isn’t any rain forecast so we will be racing on a good track.”