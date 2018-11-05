Ballina trainer off to the butcher after tough win

BALLINA gelding Tough One out-stayed his opposition to win the $22,000 tab.com.au Benchmark 66 Handicap (2650m) at Ballina.

The six-year-old gelding son of Turffontein had returned to winning form with a win over 2375m at Grafton on October 12.

He was then sixth over 2350m at Grafton at his last start before Ryan Maloney set the gelding alight around the back of the track and take over from leader Stella's Chance.

It was a winning move by Maloney, who "just rolled with him” to give him what was to be "the right run in transit” and a win on his home track.

"He's found a bit of form over a bit of distance,” Stephen Lee said after what was his gelding's third career win.

"That was what we wanted.”

He joked with Sky Thoroughbred Central's Gary Kliese the win might allow him to "buy some sausages from the Riverview Butchery tonight”.

Grafton-based jockey Matthew Paget produced a winning ride and quote after Golden Lily, a grand daughter of Tycoon Lil, won the $22,000 Thank You Reg Laurie Maiden Plate (1300m).

Trained by Maryann Brosnan, Golden Lily finished strongly to grab Consular in the final stride. Brosnan said her mare "appreciated the pace in the race” and being "back on top of the ground”.

Matthew Paget summed up the race well allowing Golden Lily to sit off the pace.

"They went a bit quicker than I thought when I looked at the race on paper but we race on grass (luckily),” the jockey said with a poker face.

Earlier, Ballina trainer Steve Phelps celebrated a good win with My Cousin Steve in the TURSA 4YO&Up Maiden Handicap (1000m). The four-year-old gelding son of Hidden Dragon sat outside leader Magic Scent before forging clear.

Super Freak rattled home but couldn't make up the ground for My Cousin Steve to break through at his ninth start.