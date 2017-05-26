22°
Ballina tops region for poker machine profits

Hamish Broome
| 26th May 2017 9:59 AM
POKIES in Ballina Shire stripped more than $6 million from the community in the last three months of 2016 alone, according to newly obtained figures.

And across the five local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Kyogle, and Richmond Valley, almost 2000 poker machines across 94 venues pulled in more than $18 million in the three months to December 2016.

Ballina led the way with 568 pokies spread across eight clubs and 10 pubs, which netted $6.27 million in profit from a turnover of some $70 million.

Ballina's machines were also the most profitable, with each machine extracting an average of $11,000 in the three months. That equates to almost $50,000 a year.

Lismore came in second, with 462 poker machines netting $4.6 million in profit across 24 premises. Each machine there pulled in an average of $10,000 in the three monhs.

In Byron Shire, punters gave up $3.3 million to the 429 machines there, while in Richmond Valley, 359 machines pulled in almost $3.2 million in profit.

Kyogle machines profited $740,000 from 144 machines.

Of the total $18 milion in profits across the five LGAs, the poker machines returned a little over $3 million to the State Government coffers.

The NSW Greens have released the data as part of a campaign to bring about a "more informed discussion of the harm caused by poker machines across the state”, according to Greens MP Justin Field.

Mr Field said the "de facto casinos on neighbourhood street corners” were "ripping off billions” from local communities across the state.

"Despite having enormous losses on pokies, NSW has some of the least transparent access to specific information on specific venues and their impacts on communities,” he said.

The Greens want Racing Minister Paul Toole to publish data broken down by each venue.

"If there are clubs and pubs doing the wrong thing by the community and having a disproportionate impact on people and communities, then we should have the right to hold them to account,” Mr Field said.

In response, a spokesman for Racing Minister Paul Toole said Liquor & Gaming NSW provided free yearly data on gaming machine numbers and turnover in each council area, which was published in the annual report of the NSW Department of Justice.

But venue specific information was not released "in line with legislation”.

"The NSW Government has committed $23 million to problem gaming initiatives this year, including face-to-face counselling at more than 200 locations across NSW,” the spokesman said.

"The Government will this year undertake a major study into the extent problem gambling that will examine all forms of gambling, not just poker machines.”　

