Ballina to Sydney route still in Virgin’s sights

LAST week Virgin Australia went into voluntary administration, throwing into doubt the airline’s future at Ballina Airport.

A Virgin Australia Group spokesman this week was unable to provide any concrete details on the company’s future operations in Ballina.

However, they did confirm that Virgin had not ruled out a return to the Ballina airport.

“We are closely following the advice of the federal government, the World Health Organisation, and relevant health departments,” they said.

“Virgin Australia Group currently plans to resume domestic flying on June 14, 2020, though will continually review the appropriateness of this date in line with the advice from these bodies.

“Virgin Australia will be communicating directly with guests affected by any schedule changes, and lists the latest domestic and international travel advice on the travel alerts page on our website.”

For locals who have had Virgin flights cancelled or were unable to fly due to travel restrictions, the company has advised they can change their booking to a later date, a different destination or receive a travel credit.

Travel credits are valid for 12 months from the date the credit is issued.