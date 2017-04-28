Ballina to let the dogs run free

DOGS will have the chance to run free in safety in Ballina after Councillor Jeff Johnson successfully moved for Ballina Council to establish a dog park within the shire over the next year.

"This initiative will now be included in the 2017/18 Operational Plan which will be a first of its kind for Ballina. Currently there is no dedicated enclosed off-lead exercise/training area for dogs within the Ballina Shire”, Cr Johnson said.

"There is a growing number of households that have dogs and it's important for the council to provide areas for these dogs to be trained and to socialise. There is a wider community benefit also from having dogs that are better trained and socialized”, he said.

While there are seven designated off-lead areas within the Ballina Shire, currently there are no dedicated enclosed off-lead exercise/training area for dogs - which are important for owners to be able to train their dogs in a safe area where the dogs can't run away.

"While some people may think that this isn't an area that the council should be allocating resources for, and I appreciate that, one needs to consider that thousands of local families have dogs, and well trained and socialized dogs do have a wider community benefit,” Cr Johnson said.