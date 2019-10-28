Ballina tip back to normal after fire in waste drop-off area

Ballina's tip was closed for some time after a fire broke out there at the weekend.

Ballina's tip was closed for some time after a fire broke out there at the weekend. Jacklyn Wagner

BALLINA'S Waste Management Centre has reopened after being affected by fire at the weekend.

Ballina Shire Council's manager for resource recovery, Lloyd Isaacson, said it was back to business as usual for the most part.

A fire broke out at the builders' waste drop-off area about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Isaacson said the cause of the fire was not yet clear.

"However, we would like to put out a reminder to all our customers that the facility is strictly a non-smoking site and we don't accept flammable liquid wastes,” he said.

"Also, we have designated areas for dropping off potentially flammable items such as gas bottles and batteries, so please identify these items to the weighbridge officer upon arrival at the facility and they will advise where they can be safely deposited.”

The tip was closed on Saturday afternoon and re-opened yesterday morning, although large loads and furniture waste were not able to be accepted in the morning due to the fire-affected area.

Mr Isaacson said customers with larger loads of bulky or builders waste could now deposit at a different on-site area while the site of the fire is cleaned up.