Ballina teacher inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

Steve Bignell (right) was inducted into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame at Bathurst on the weekend. Basketball NSW

A RETIRED NBL referee who once officiated a game involving Magic Johnson in the United States has been inducted into the Basketball NSW Hall of Fame.

Ballina Coast High School maths teacher Steve Bignell had a 28-year career as an NBL official and was a referee for more than 600 games before moving to the Far North Coast.

He received the honour at Bathurst on Saturday night with Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson and Bob Elphinston among the other award winners.

The 66-year-old called time on his referee duties in 2008 after first picking up a whistle at a junior boys tournament in 1972.

"It's a big honour, I've been out of the game for a while now so it was quite a thrill,” Bignell said.

"Getting Life Membership from the NBL (previously) was big and this is another special moment to go with that.

"Basketball took me all over the world and I was lucky enough to referee Magic Johnson when he was playing at the LA Lakers.

"He wasn't afraid to tell me what I was doing wrong, I actually met him again a few years later and he was a lovely guy.

"I also remember refereeing Andrew Gaze in his first junior championship game in Wollongong and I was still there at the end when he retired from basketball.

"I liked that my time in the NBL ran alongside his and I got to see so much of him.”

Bignell was one of the top referees when the NBL was at its peak in popularity in the 1990s.

He only obtained his badge while studying to become a PE teacher in Sydney.

"I actually came from a rugby background but I needed to get a certain amount of referee certificates for teaching,” he said.

"I remember being paid $1.50 to referee a local competition game in 1972 and I was thrilled with that.

"I wasn't the fastest or most athletic referee but I got on with people and I think they could relate to me.

"I didn't want to hold on for another few years and have someone tap me on the shoulder so I think I finished up at the right time.”