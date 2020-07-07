Ballina subdivision gets green light for next stage

Construction is under way following approval of construction certificates for Banyan Hill.

AFTER a Land and Environment Court case and then a delay with construction certificates, progress at a Ballina subdivision has been slow.

But now Intrapac is pressing ahead with the development at Banyan Hill.

Equipment has now been mobilised and construction is under way, says chief operating officer Max Shifman.

“We are excited to be back on site and getting on with the job,” he said.

“So many families are waiting anxiously for their new lots to be complete, and construction workers are looking forward to the work that will come from the new homes to be built.”

Construction of Stage 2 is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Stage 3 will follow closely behind in early 2021.

With seven display homes from Stroud Homes, Metricon, GJ Gardner, Coral Homes and Perry Homes, there is plenty on site to inspire would-be residents.