Ballina street to be closed for filming

AN EAST Ballina street and a residential estate will be closed next week while filming takes place.

Ballina Shire Council has advised that Manly Street will be closed to through traffic and pedestrians from Monday, November 2 to Thursday, November 5.

Detours will be available via Coogee Street, Bonview Street and Links Avenue.

Rainforest Ridge will also be closed during this time with access restricted to residents only.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and in accordance with the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.