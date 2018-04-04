Ballina sisters star in TV murder drama

Summer and Jessi Robertson's film Catching the Black Widow will be on 9GEM tonight at 9:40pm.

TWO Ballina girls could be on your television tonight if you flick over to the channel 9Gem.

Summer, 12, and Jessi, 10 Robertson star in Catching the Black Widow - the courageous story of a tenacious New Zealand woman who would stop at nothing in seeking justice for her brother's murder.

The film was based on the true story of Lee-Anne Cartier of the Sunshine Coast, as she travelled between New Zealand and Australia to prove her sister-in-law Helen Milner (the black widow) poisoned her late brother Philip Nisbet.

The Robertson sisters play Lee-Anne's twin daughters, Lacau (Summer) and Rajon (Jessi).

The film was made in early 2016 and was aired in New Zealand last year.

Their mother Theresa-Anne Webb said she was excited for all her family and friends to see the movie her two girls has worked so hard on.

"Now, 9GEM have bought the rights to screen it in Australia and we only found out (Monday) night and it is airing tonight,” Ms Webb said.

"It's just so exciting because it is going to be aired nationally now, so mum, all our friends and all the people with Charmaine (their manager) as well will be excited to see it.”

The sisters received an audition request from their manager Charmaine Gilchrist from Gilchrist Management in 2015.

"They were looking for Australian twins,” Ms Webb said.

"I thought it was funny that Tom McSweeney, the casting director, had asked the girls.

"He knew Summer, she had done a few workshops with him at his place on the Gold Coast.”

Since they wrapped up filming for Catching the Black Widow the girls have auditioned for a number of lead roles around the world.

"Ever since we did the film in New Zealand, I think things have started to take off,” Ms Webb said.

"Jessi was short listed for the Michelle Payne story, Ride Like A Girl, but just missed out because she was too old, they wanted someone a bit younger.

"She also just did a film with Hugh Sheridan and Firass Dirani, the guys of house husbands.”

Summer Robertson was known around the region for her role in Mako Mermaids and the Ballina Players production of Mary Poppins.