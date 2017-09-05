25°
Ballina shire students enjoy brush with fame

Empire Vale Public School students Lillian Tansley, (left) Molly Walsh, Tayla Unger, Hien Ho, Erin Green, Sally Crethar and Fletcher Tainsh (front) have had their artworks selected to be exhibited in Japan.
Claudia Jambor
by

ARTWORKS by seven Ballina Shire school students will be showcased in Japan as part of an international art exchange program.

The primary students, all from Empire Vale Public School, were delighted to hear that they would be sending their joint and individual works to Nagoya, Japan.

Art teacher, Karen Rantissi said while the village of Empire Vale isn't well known in the Ballina Shire, it's a different story on the other side of the globe.

"The funny thing is a lot of people have no idea where Empire Vale is yet we are big in Japan,” Ms Rantissi said.

Year 2 student Fletcher Tainsh said he was very excited to have his artwork displayed in Japan along with works by students in Nagoya, Sydney, Los Angeles, Mexico City and Ninjing.

In previous years, Ms Rantissi said about two or three student works have been selected for the annual Nagoya Sister City Art Exchange Program run by the NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit.

This year was the first time five works had been selected, according to Ms Rantissi.

Paintings, drawings, textiles and digital media were among the selection of works chosen to feature in the overseas exhibit.

Many of the artworks were inspired by the work of local artists that the students have appreciated through their involvement with the Northern Rivers Community Gallery's '1000 Words' creative writing and art program as well as excursions to the gallery.

Later in the year, the students will receive artworks created by Japanese students, as part of the art exchange program helping to develop cultural understanding between our countries.

