Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Ballina Shire resident in quarantine in Sydney with COVID-19

Rebecca Lollback
by
2nd Dec 2020 11:35 AM

WHILE there have been no new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 in 130 days, the health district has confirmed a Ballina Shire resident has tested positive after returning from overseas.

Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive, Wayne Jones, said the person was currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney.

It brings the local health district's number of cases to 62.

"This latest case is a Ballina Shire resident who acquired their infection overseas and has recently returned to Australia," Mr Jones said.

"This person is currently in hotel quarantine in Sydney, and will be released from isolation once health staff confirm that it is safe to do so.

"Across the District, more than 83,000 tests have now been done.

"Testing rates have dropped over the past month, and we continue to urge anyone with even mild symptoms to come forward for testing.

"Get tested on the day you get symptoms - don't wait to see if they go away.

"Assume it's COVID-19 until proven otherwise by a test, and remember there is no limit on how many tests you can have."

ballina shire coronavirusnorthernrivers covid northern nsw local health district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum busted with 1000 ID documents belonging to strangers

        Premium Content Mum busted with 1000 ID documents belonging to strangers

        News A North Coast mum will spend Christmas in prison after she was convicted of fraud.

        Pair to defend charges over fatal street assault at Ballina

        Premium Content Pair to defend charges over fatal street assault at Ballina

        News TWO men are expected to stand trial to defend manslaughter charges over the death...

        Sneak peek inside home featured on Grand Designs

        Premium Content Sneak peek inside home featured on Grand Designs

        Property For the right price, you can stay in the stunning property

        3 weird things that can cause traffic chaos in Ballina

        Premium Content 3 weird things that can cause traffic chaos in Ballina

        News Road rage and traffic jams are perfectly normal in Byron Bay, but things can get...