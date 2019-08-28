Ballina Shire property sells after generations in one family

COUNTRY LIVING: This home sits on more than six acres, has been in the family for 'generations' and recently sold for more than $2 million.

THE Northern Rivers is like a Tale of Two Cities or, rather, a Tale of Two Property Prices.

Another week has gone by, and in the top 10 sales, eight were over the million dollar mark.

However, at the bottom end of the scale, a few small units sold for under $200,000 -- how much are you willing to compromise?

Generally, the closer to the coast or a view you are, the more you can expect to pay, and this week's sales topper was a property in Newrybar.

The property, at 118 Midgen Flat Road, was sold by Harcourts Northern Rivers and fetched $2.1 million.

Described as a "charming country residence, with sweeping hinterland views", this property is set on nearly seven acres and has been held by one family for generations.

It boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, multiple outdoor entertaining areas and a sparkling inground swimming pool.

Interestingly, the median house price last week was $819,000, while the unit median was $329,500 - that spread is due to the 'tale of two property prices' effect mentioned earlier.

Other properties in the top 10 were:

$1,425,000: 10 Myocum Downs Drive, Myocum - Ray White, Byron Bay

$1,300,000: 12810 Summerland Way, Kyogle - Kyogle Real Estate

$1,200,000: 70 Pacific Heights Drive, Cumbalum - Harcourts, Ballina

$1,200,000: 14 Fieldcrest Drive, Lennox Head - Harcourts, Ballina

$1,050,000: 297 Cameron Road, McLeans Ridges - McGrath, Ballina

$1,035,000: 66 Forest Road, Uralba - Harcourts, Byron Bay

$1,000,000: 770 Tomkitatham Road, Tatham - T&W McCormack, Casino

$905,000: 8 Condon Drive, East Ballina - McGrath, Ballina

$900,000: 561 Stokers Road, Dunbible - First National, Murwillumbah

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.