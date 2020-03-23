Ballina shire pools remain open, but with reduced hours

BALLINA Shire’s public pools will remain open, but with reduced hours starting tomorrow, following the Federal Government’s announcement of a raft of closures around the country aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The new times for the Ballina War Memorial Pool and Alstonville Aquatic Centre are as follows:

6am to 9am Monday to Sunday;

4pm to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

The Ballina Indoor Sports Centre (BISC) and the Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre are now closed until further notice.

A council spokesperson said council was “taking all necessary precautions to keep the community and our staff safe.”

Updates regarding the operations of council services and facilities are available on council’s website ballina.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 1300 864 444.