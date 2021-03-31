Ballina Shire gym closed for COVID deep cleaning

FILE PHOTO: A Lennox Head gym has closed for deep cleaning after a visitor tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: pixabay.

UPDATE 6.55pm: Epiq Marketplace has confirmed the Surfit Gym that closed for COVID -19 deep cleaning was located at their centre on Snapper Dve.

Surfit has two gyms - one at Epiq Marketplace on Snapper Dve, and the other, the Downtown gym on Ballina St.

The shopping centre posted to social media: "(The) positive case attended Surfit Gym at Epiq Marketplace between 10-11am on Sunday 28 March 2021. Surfit is closed for a deep clean and will re-open tomorrow 1 April 2021".

"The positive case only attended the gym and did not enter any other areas or locations at the shopping centre.

"Epiq Marketplace remains open and trading with our amenities receiving a deep clean for precautionary reasons only.

"NSW Health is identifying and communicating with all close contacts. Please see the NSW government website for more details.

"If you are feeling unwell, please quarantine and get tested immediately."

The shopping centre management also asked visitors to follow NSW Health COVID-19 regulations announced today to assure shoppers health and safety.

Fitted face masks are now mandatory while in our shopping centre

Shoppers must practice safe social distancing by keeping 1.5m apart

Please continue to wash your hands and exercise safe hygiene practices

Surfit Gym told its customers on social media the gym was closed for a deep clean as an infected person visited the gym on Sunday between 9.53am and 10.30am.

The post said people who were in the gym at around this time and the hour or so after will be contacted by NSW Health.

"We ensure strict hygiene and sanitising precautions in the gym at all times and we are very confident that the only persons at any risk would be those that were in the gym at those times," the post read.

"The gym is being scrubbed completely and will reopen shortly.

"We apologise for any inconvenience.

"If you feel in any way unwell or show even the mildest symptoms please get tested ASAP. Kind regards, all of the Surfit community."