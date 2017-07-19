Ballina Shire bike plan finished

BALLINA Shire is on its way to becoming even more bicycle friendly.

The Ballina Shire Bike Plan is now complete and puts Ballina Shire Council in gear to improve cycling connections, paths, facilities and safety.

Ballina Shire is "already a top spot to cycle but the implementation of this bike plan will help our community be healthier, more active and provide a more liveable neighbourhood”, said Helen Carpenter, the Ballina road safety officer for both the council and NSW Roads and Maritime Services.

"This plan has shown who, where, when and why people are cycling in Ballina Shire,” she said.

"But the plan is more than maps and paths - it's also about improving safety and encouraging everyone to get on their bikes more often.”

The bike plan has four main areas of focus:

New shared path connections within and between towns in the shire,

safety for cyclists,

cycling support facilities, such as signs, lighting and bike parking areas, and

promotion of cycling in the community.

The plan highlights where improvements can be made to the shared path networks in Ballina, Lennox Head and Alstonville, including missing links in the shared paths and where rest areas could be incorporated into the network.

The plan was developed from a review of existing shared path networks in Alstonville, Ballina Island, East and West Ballina, Cumbalum, Lennox Head, Skennars Head, Wardell and Wollongbar, and in consultation with the community through cycling events, surveys and meetings.

The plan includes a prioritised and costed works program for all identified actions, along with potential funding partners and streams to deliver the projects.

This will enable council to maximise funding opportunities and target investment.

Existing network commitments, including the Coastal Recreational Path and Shared Path, the NSW Coastline Cycleway, and other shared path projects will complement bike plan projects to form part of a well-planned bicycle network, according to the council.

To view the bike plan visit ballina.nsw.gov.au and search for "Ballina Shire Bike Plan”.