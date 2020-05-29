Ballina shed helps mental health

Page MP Kevin Hogan with members of the MHSG and Lions Club members at the new MHSG shed in Alstonville. (Credit: Supplied)

THE Mental Health Support Group has secured a new shed in Ballina to deal with increased demand due to Federal Government funding.

The Mental Health Support Group distribute donated white goods, bedding and furniture for those in need.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said it was fantastic that the local charity was able to secure a new shed in Alstonville to house their donations.

“This new shed provides short term storage for donated furniture, before it is distributed to homes in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

“It is so important to support organisations who support our most vulnerable community.”

The $13,941 dollar grant from the government’s Stronger Communities Programme, in combination with Lions Trust $15,000 donation, and Lennox Head Lions Club $500 donation was able to fund the new shed.

The Mental Health Support Group helps many members of the local community dealing with mental health issues.

“The Mental Health Support Group also helps domestic violence victims, homeless individuals, refugees, veterans and Aboriginal people,” Mr Hogan said.

“This organisation is run exclusively by volunteers who are helping the mentally ill become connected to their community and aid recovery.”

For more information on the Mental Health Support Group, contact Barbara Swain on 66287936.