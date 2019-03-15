Ballina Sharks the team to beat as softball final nears

FINALS TIME: Amy Gordon will be one of the key pitchers against Ballina in its FNC Division 1 Softball major semi-final today.

FAR North Coast Softball is now at the business end of the season as teams play-off in today's semi-finals to see who will advance to the grand final in two weeks' time.

Division 1 teams, Ballina Sharks and Rous Hotel Rangers, will play a best of three rounds to decide who will be crowned the major premiers.

Both teams have been at the top of the competition ladder, but it's been Ballina that has maintained an undefeated record and the team to beat.

Sharks have a formidable team with several players who can play anywhere in the field. With four strike pitchers in Michelle Lucas, Johanna Presgrave, Karen Evans and developing pitcher Hannah Graham, there are a lot of options for coach Michael Lucas to choose from.

Claire Evans excels at shortstop or in the outfield and is a homerun hitter.

Rous are no easy beats, and in the field, the team is just as impressive. Like Sharks they have the choice of three pitchers in Amy and Loris Gordon and Sue Clark.

Shortstop Cheryl Nilon and catcher Nadine Toniello will be leading Rangers on the diamond being one of Rous' key players.

Division Red will see Rous Hotel Warriors taking on Goonellabah Gunnas in the major semi-final.

Amber Hill, Zac Poulton, Jodie Foster and Jamila Pursche have been in good form for Goonellabah.

Warriors will look to the experience of firstbase Libby Cramp, Sharmeeka McPaul, and Roslynne Forbes to spearhead their attack.

Casino Cougars and Dodgers Demons will battle it out in the sudden death semi-final.

Casino boast the skills of Lachlan and Mikayla Coe, Talarra Berry, and the mother-son duo of Emma and Oliver Shields.

Dodgers are led by Kayleen Shailes who's knowledge of the game is second to none. She will be hoping that her younger team members in Luke Zimmermann, Brooke Wilson and Louis Sivewright maintain their current form.

Byron Bay Redsox have been leading the charge in Division Black with Shannon Knapp, Terri Curry, Kerrie Northcote the standout players.

Woodburn Wonders will need big hitters Carol Ryan, Kristy Lawton and pitcher Kathy Johns to have strong games.

Workers Wild Turkeys will be giving their all when they meet Ballina Hammerheads in the sudden death semi-final.

Division Grey will see Rous Hotel Rascals needing big games from Nikiesha McPaul, Lachlan O'Sullivan, Ashlen Mathie and Jasmine Ward when they clash against Workers Mighty Ducks.

Rous Hotel Rouges and Ballina Gummies will be at their best as the strive to make next week's final.