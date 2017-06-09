Ballina Senior Citizens mark 50th birthday

MILESTONE: The Ballina Senior Citizens Club celebrated its 50th birthday last Sunday. Pictured preparing to cut the cake are Alister Gregor, committee member Janet Galloway and president Cath Butler.

THE Ballina Senior Citizens Club last Sunday celebrated its 50th birthday.

And the most senior of the seniors, Alister Gregor, who turns 100 this month, was given the honour of joining in the cutting of the celebratory cake.

Alister is a regular indoor bowler at the Swift St club in Ballina.

And he is an example, according to secretary of the seniors, Bonnie Bennett, of the value of the club.

She said there were activities suitable for any age - as long as you meet the requirement of being 50 or over.

Bonnie joined the club after moving to Ballina.

"I didn't know anyone and I wanted to learn line dancing, so I thought I'd give it a go," she said.

"The members are a good lot of people.

"They're very friendly."

The activities range from dancing to bowls to tai chi and bridge, and can keep the mind and the body active.

"There is something for everyone," Bonnie said.

And there is a social program added to the weekly program.

The club has 204 members, and 56 attended the birthday bash last Sunday.

The annual fee to be a member of the Ballina Senior Citizens is $5, and that allows you to join in any of the activities on offer.

The seniors offer a trial period of two weeks before you need to join.

For more information, phone 66815242.