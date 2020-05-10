Menu
Ballina mayor David Wright and Ben Franklin MLC with Ballina rugby players Kahli Milner, Tasmin Faulkner and Molly Hughes. The women are having their own amenities block built at Quays Reserve, Ballina.
Sport

Ballina Rugby Club is kicking goals for women

Mitchell Craig
10th May 2020 12:00 PM
BALLINA is set to be the envy of female rugby union players on the Far North Coast after receiving more than $250,000 in NSW Government funding to build women's change rooms.

It will include showers and toilets with the Ballina Seahorses aiming to make it accessible and easier for women to play the game at Quays Reserve.

Tasmin Faulkner is in her second year at the club and said the funding would help with the growth of the women's game.

"It will be great to have the same facilities as the guys and it will help bring us into the club a bit more," Faulkner said.

"We're going to have our own area - it's big and we just can't wait for the season to start now."

Nationals Member of the Legislative Council, Ben Franklin, said the $259,729 project was great news for women looking to get involved in sport.

"I'm delighted that the Ballina Rugby Club will be able to build an amenities block for the women," he said.

"There is increased interest and participation from women to play rugby and it's really important that the club can provide facilities for women to play and compete locally.

"The new facilities will put Ballina rugby club at the forefront for inclusion in the sport and make sure it is an enjoyable place for all to watch, play and enjoy."

The season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the amenities block will be completed in time for next season.

"The funding announcement will enable the club to better cater for its female players and visiting teams," project manager and Ballina rugby club life member Graham Steele said.

"These modern amenities will be constructed using contemporary design and materials to reflect the inclusive policy of the club."

The club has already built a wheelchair ramp and added a new toilet for people with disabilities to help engage further relationships with the community.

The club hopes to build a partnership with Biala Special School after the COVID-19 restrictions while the quality of the field has been improved with a new irrigation system.

ballina rugby union club ben franklin mlc coopers far north coast rugby union
        Museum gets $17K for a new picket fence

        Being deaf doesn’t stop Tallula leading a choir

        World’s rarest macadamia close to extinction after bushfires

        Body found in search for missing woman

