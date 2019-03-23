Menu
IT'S ON: Who will take out the 2019 State Elections for the seat of Ballina.
Politics

BALLINA: Rolling updates for NSW election

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Mar 2019 6:00 PM

IT'S almost time for the polling booths to close and for people to return to their warm homes and await the outcome of the 2019 NSW State election.

With two of the most marginal seats in the state, all eyes will be on the Northern Rivers.

Ben Franklin of the Nationals has promised big in Ballina, but will voters buy it? Or will the sitting Greens member Tamara Smith survive? Perhaps Labor's Asren Pugh is in with a chance.

Stay with us here on The Northern Star website, where we'll have up-to-date results from both the Lismore and Ballina electorates, as well as all the action from the candidates' victory (or defeat) parties. We'll also post updates regularly on our Facebook page.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the election - tweet us, comment on our Facebook threads or email us at news@northernstar.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

