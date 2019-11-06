Ballina riverfront home on market for first time in 60 years

LJ Hooker Ballina is marketing this three bedroom riverfront home in Ballina's CBD, which is being offered for the first time in more than 60 years.

THE last remaining riverfront house in Ballina's CBD is on the market for the first time in more than 60 years.

The three bedroom home in River St is right next door to the town's newest development, the $31 million Reside Living building.

It is set on a 803sqm block which is zoned B3 commercial, offering a new owner the potential to develop the site into a premium commercial and residential complex overlooking the Richmond River, subject to council approval.

Markting agent LJ Hooker Ballina said the property was on the market to finalise an estate.

"A character home is currently on site with period features and a private jetty,” the online listing explains.

"Offering light filled open plan living as well as three generous bedrooms, master bedroom with views over the Richmond River.

"It is a truly unique commodity being offered for the first time in over 60 years.

"This property is a must inspect for the astute investor, professional owner occupier, developer or those desiring a riverfront home with town convenience.”

For more information visit www.ballina.ljhooker.com.au or phone 6686 2711.