Ballina race meeting is on the move to Casino
BALLINA Jockey Club has had its Friday TAB meeting transferred to Casino due to the state of the track.
The meeting looked set to go ahead on Wednesday before a call was made this afternoon
Acceptances for the revised eight race program at the Casino Racing Club were also extended today.
Despite recent rain, Ballina had made a decent start to the year with a big crowd at it’s Summer Cup meeting in January after the annual Boxing Day races.
The club also had a TAB meeting last Monday and is scheduled to race again on March 14.
Lismore Turf Club had a washed out meeting last week and will be back on track March 7.