Ballina Cup races at the Ballina Jockey Club. File
Sport

Ballina race meeting is on the move to Casino

Mitchell Craig
26th Feb 2020 5:13 PM
BALLINA Jockey Club has had its Friday TAB meeting transferred to Casino due to the state of the track.

The meeting looked set to go ahead on Wednesday before a call was made this afternoon

Acceptances for the revised eight race program at the Casino Racing Club were also extended today.

Despite recent rain, Ballina had made a decent start to the year with a big crowd at it’s Summer Cup meeting in January after the annual Boxing Day races.

The club also had a TAB meeting last Monday and is scheduled to race again on March 14.

Lismore Turf Club had a washed out meeting last week and will be back on track March 7.

Lismore Northern Star

