27°
News

Ballina priest charged over allegations of charity theft

FATHER Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft.
FATHER Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft. Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

AN ASSISTANT Catholic priest who was ordained by the former Bishop of Lismore last year in his home country of Kenya has been charged with stealing property.

Father Alexander Munyao was charged over allegations of charity theft by police last Tuesday, September 19.

He faces one count of stealing property as a clerk/servant of an amount less than $2000.

Munyao was granted bail by police and is due to appear in Ballina Local Court on November 16.

His bail conditions require him to surrender his passport and notify police of any change of address.

He has currently been stood aside from duties in the Ballina parish until the matter is resolved.

Topics:  ballina parish bishop of lismore father alexander munyao lismore diocese northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
Petition to put $90m development back on table

Petition to put $90m development back on table

MORE than 500 signatures to see decision reversed.

Malicious damage and theft at club house

Do you recognise these tags?

POLICE are appealing for any information in regards to the damage

We can recycle your used Nespresso coffee pods

Nespresso Coffee Pods.

Nespresso pods are completely recyclable, and we can help you do it

Excavator used to demolish termite-ridden hall

All happenings at the Horeshoe Creek Hall are above board, council has assured.

Update on current demolition of the Horseshoe Creek Hall

Local Partners