Ballina priest charged over allegations of charity theft

FATHER Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft.

AN ASSISTANT Catholic priest who was ordained by the former Bishop of Lismore last year in his home country of Kenya has been charged with stealing property.

Father Alexander Munyao was charged over allegations of charity theft by police last Tuesday, September 19.

He faces one count of stealing property as a clerk/servant of an amount less than $2000.

Munyao was granted bail by police and is due to appear in Ballina Local Court on November 16.

His bail conditions require him to surrender his passport and notify police of any change of address.

He has currently been stood aside from duties in the Ballina parish until the matter is resolved.