Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ballina priest accused of theft surrenders passport

Father Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft.
Father Alexander Munyao, who hails from Kenya, has been charged over allegations of charity theft. Contributed
Hamish Broome
by

AN ASSISTANT Catholic priest in the Ballina parish accused of stealing charity money from the Diocese of Lismore has been made to surrender his passport under police imposed bail conditions.

Father Alexander Mutua Munyao was represented by a solicitor in Ballina Local Court today for the first mention of the matter before Magistrate R Denes. 

The Kenyan national, stands accused of two counts of stealing property as a clerk/servant under the amount of $2000.

It is alleged that between November 13 last year and June 25 this year Munyao stole $270, and in a second incident between July 9 and July 23 this year Munyao allegedly stole a further $870.

The 35-year-old was charged on September 19 and he was granted bail by police.

However, police imposed bail conditions on Munyao taking into account his "few community ties and no family ties in Australia", and the strength of the prosecution case.

"The accused has made admissions," police bail papers noted.

Under the conditions Munyao was required to surrender his passport and comply with a curfew.

He must also reside at the St Francis Xavier presbytery for the duration of the court proceedings.

Proceedings were immediately adjourned this morning, to return to Ballina Local Court on November 30. 

Lismore Northern Star
VOTE: Choose photos for next year's calendar

VOTE: Choose photos for next year's calendar

OUR snapper has shortlisted his best photos of of the year. Now you get to choose which ones make it into The Northern Star's 2018 calendar.

JAILED: Kyogle mother and son sentenced over ice dealing

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

Good efforts at rehabilitation could not save mum and son from jail

280 panelled solar farm could power around 20 homes

The new sewage plant could be installed as early as tonight. From left Sharyn Hunnisett, Geoff Fussell, Vincent Pinchou and Isaac Smith.

100kw solar farm to power 12 per cent of the sewage plant

Eating your greens as easy as playing a game on your phone

Australian's vegetable intake is lacking but scientists have come up with a way to reverse it. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Daily reminders, rewards to help people stay motivated and on-track

Local Partners