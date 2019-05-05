Ballina piles on the points

Ballina winger Terry Ferguson was among the try-scorers on Saturday.

Ballina winger Terry Ferguson was among the try-scorers on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

BALLINA five-eighth Beau Clarke scored a hat-trick when the Seahorses thumped Grafton 50-15 in Far North Coast rugby union at Quays Reserve, Ballina on Saturday.

He spent most of the game at halfback after Ballina lost Nick Watson to an ankle injury which moved Grant Knight back to five-eighth from centre.

Clarke played his first season of rugby in the top grade last year and could be a key part of its backline this year.

"We lost Nick in the first 10 minutes and Beau did a great job to adapt to the position and play well,” Ballina coach Chris Hickey said.

"It was a learning curve for him coming across from rugby league last year, he's taken to it well and we'll expect that he keeps improving this year.

"We've got a reasonable side again this season and it's just a matter of doing the little things right like ball handling and defence.

"I thought we defended really well against Grafton and we were able to get away from them after a bit of an early battle.”

The Searhorses have plenty of strike out wide with centre Romulo Lewenqila, fullback Tom Watson and wingers Leigh Foster, Terry Ferguson and Luke Simpson among the try-scorers.

The day also doubled as a memorial for Raz Burtonwood and referee Ian Hooper with Ballina winning in all four grades.

Burtonwood, was a former player while Hooper died from a heart attack while refereeing a reserve grade game between Ballina and Lennox Head last weekend.

"It was a fitting tribute to both and great to just have four games of rugby in the one day,” Hickey said.

In other games, Byron Bay centre Romey Vassell continued his strong start to the season with a try-scoring double against Southern Cross University in a 26-0 win at Byron Bay.

Elsewhere, a superior first half performance set Casino up for a 38-24 win over Lismore at Lismore Rugby Park.

Wollongbar-Alstonville thumped Bangalow 62-0 at Lyle Park, Wollongbar and Casuarina claimed its biggest scalp of the season in a 29-19 win over Lennox Head.

RESULTS

First Grade

Wollongbar Alstonville 62 (Ben Damen 2, Sam Kerry 2, Matt Nean, Daniel Damen, Alex Gibbon, Angus Thearle, Austin Markwort, Keegan Isbester tries, Sam Kerry 6 conversions) d Bangalow 0

Casino 38 (Penalty Try, Harrison Cusack 2, Elliott Birmingham, Sililo Stavenow, Nick Armstrong tries, Harrison 3 conversions) d Lismore 24 (Gavin Tulk, Angus MacDougall, Zane Hepton tries, Andrew Sky 3 conversions, penalty goal)

Byron Bay 26 (Romey Vassell 2, Ed Randall 2 tries, Peter Gillespie 3 conversions) d Southern Cross University 0

Casuarina Beach 29 (Josh Harman 2, Seb Lamilla, Mitch Planten tries, Michael Coates conversion) d Lennox Head 19 (Hugo Marks 2, Callum S Jones tries, Hugo Marks 2 conversions)

Ballina 50 (Beau Clarke 3, Terry Ferguson, Tom Watson, Leigh Foster, Luke Simpson, Romulo Lewenqila tries, Terry Ferguson 5 conversions) d Grafton 15 (Ed McGrath, Trevor Walters tries, Luke Worthing conversion, penalty goal)

Point Score - Wollongbar 25, Casuarina 24, Lennox Head 15, Ballina 15, Byron Bay 15, Grafton 10, Casino 10, Bangalow 4, SCU 1, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Mullumbimby 29 d Wollongbar 7

Casino 19 d Lismore 5

Lennox Head 15 d Casuarina 7

Ballina 59 d Grafton 0

Women's 7's

Wollongbar 30 d Yamba 0

Byron Bay 59 d SCU 0

Ballina 37 d Grafton 24

Evans River 30 d Casuarina 0

Presidents Cup

Ballina 43 d Grafton 0

Tenterfield 26 d Kyogle 12

Yamba 24 d Iluka 5