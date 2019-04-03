Ballina petrol prices: What the consumer watchdog had to say

Why does petrol cost so much in Ballina?

Why does petrol cost so much in Ballina? Trevor Veale

AFTER a "disappointing” response from the fuel pricing consumer watchdog describing the logic behind Ballina's high petrol prices, frustrated residents are being urged to take matters into their own hands.

Earlier this year, Ballina Shire Council wrote to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission asking for an inquiry into regional fuel pricing.

In its response, the ACCC said retail petrol prices were generally higher in regional locations than in larger cities because of "a lower level of local competition, often reflecting a lower number or retail sites, lower volumes of fuel sold, distance and location factors, including whether or not a site is located on or near a highway and likely to attract greater demand, lower convenience sales, which may be a factor in business decisions about margins on retail fuel sales.”

ACCC further said, comparatively, petrol prices in Ballina hadn't increased as much as the Gold Coast in a period late last year.

"In Ballina monthly average retail petrol prices increased by 6.2 cents per litre (CPL) from August to November 2018. This was less than the increase in monthly average prices in Brisbane (13.2cpl) and the Gold Coast (16.9cpl) from August to October 2018),” the ACCC said.

Cr Phil Meehan said the response from the ACCC was disappointing and inadequate.

"That's all we can do now from a council level,” Cr Meehan said.

"I'd encourage residents with ongoing concern about high regional petrol prices - particularly in Ballina - to write to the ACCC to express that concern so the ACCC pays more attention to this matter.

"The ACCC's reasons just don't stack up.”