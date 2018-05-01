Ballina outdoor store close the doors

Ballina Outdoors on the corner of River Street & Quays Drive will close its doors at this location from Sunday.

ONE of Ballina's specialist camping, water sports and electronic goods stores says goodbye for now as they close the doors with an 'End of Lease' sale this weekend.

After five and a half years, Ballina Outdoors on the corner of River Street and Quays Drive will close their doors at 2pm, Sunday May 6.

Owner Wade Kent said he was having mixed emotions about the closure of his massive outdoor activities store.

"We've been looking at downsizing for a while," Mr Kent said.

"I've actually had the business in Ballina for about 15 years, so my preference is not to close down and walk away."

Mr Kent said due to online sales and a downturn in the retail market he could no longer afford to run the popular shop on the same scale.

"This being quite a large premises, it is quite expensive," he said.

"We were getting out of a few categories that weren't performing too well and we've got a couple of other categories that are doing okay, but it just means we need to find a smaller premises.

"We've also had BCF come to Ballina about three years ago and Ballina is just not big enough to support three main players."

The 'End of Lease' sale has some great bargains, with discounts up to 60 per cent off.

"We are having a couple of sales, trying to clear everything up so we don't have to put too much in storage," Mr Kent said.

"There is a lot of stuff marked down to cost or below.

"There is a lot of water sports, work wear and camping and outdoor accessories."

Mr Kent said once he finds a space that was the right size, location and cost he will open the doors to a new and improved Ballina Outdoors.

"We've got the opportunity to consolidate our stronger product categories so that's definitely my aim, to find somewhere to showcase those properly," he said.

"The main product categories we would be growing is the Jaycar side of it and some of the water sports - mainly the kayaks and accessories - and also the caravan and camper van accessories."

Ballina Outdoors thanked all their loyal customers for their support over the years.

"If we do open again we would love to see all our loyal customers to come in and say g'day," Mr Kent said.

"It will be a real shame if we can't find a suitable alternative."