FRESH IS BEST: Ballina Fishermen's Co-Op operations manager Alister Robertson with the team and a favourite for Christmas lunch - prawns.
FRESH IS BEST: Ballina Fishermen's Co-Op operations manager Alister Robertson with the team and a favourite for Christmas lunch - prawns.
Ballina offers the perfect catch for Christmas Day

Aisling Brennan
20th Dec 2019 12:33 PM
WHETHER your family has turkey or ham on Christmas Day, prawns are a staple for any table spread over summer.

Ballina Fishermen’s Co-operative’s operations manager Alister Robertson said this year’s catch was sure to get people’s mouths watering.

“There has been a good supply leading up to this stage,” Mr Robertson said.

“At the moment we’re focusing on large local prawns. I think it’s really important to give people access to local Ballina prawns at this time of the year and we’re going to manage to do that.

“Last week was a little bit poor with the full moon but ... it looks like the boats should get out every night leading up to December 24.

“For us it’s going to be predominantly local.

“We’ve had some really good catches leading up to this point.”

While the local prawns are set to range from $40 to $50 per kg, Mr Robertson said customers shouldn’t leave it to the last minute to purchase their prawns.

“If you want to beat the queues, come down on December 23 or come down now because we have a pre-order book,” he said.

Ballina Fishermen's Co-Op operations manager Alister Robertson sampling the goods ahead of the Christmas rush on prawns.
Ballina Fishermen's Co-Op operations manager Alister Robertson sampling the goods ahead of the Christmas rush on prawns.

“The pre-order is a clever thing to do.

“We’ve got a counter just for (people who pre-order), so they don’t need to line up with everyone else.”

Mr Robertson also gave his best tip to keeping cooked prawns fresh in the lead up to Christmas Day.

“If you really want to do the best you possibly can, store them in an ice slurry,” he said.

“You would find a bucket or tupperware that fits in your fridge, dissolve a handful of salt into water and now you’ve made a salt slurry.

“You then put those cooked prawns in that salt slurry.

“The prawns have come out of the ocean and now you’re putting them back into salt water.

“Have a little taste of that water, because the prawns will soak up the salt.”

