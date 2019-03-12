Ballina off to flying start in pennants

BALLINA got off to a strong start with a 9-1 win over Casino RSM in the top grade at the start of the pennant season on Saturday.

In a revamped competition involving 39 sides, three from Tweed Byron district - Kingscliff, Pottsville and Ocean Shores - are included in No 1s and the No 2s have been divided into two sections.

Results were pending in Saturday's Pottsville-Kingscliff clash. Ocean Shores had the bye.

In No 2A Ballina went down to East Lismore 9-1 and Lennox Head 8.5 finished on top of Evans Head 1.5.

In No 2B, Casino RSM took all 10 points against Kyogle and Lismore Heights had a 9-1 against South Lismore.

First round leaders in other grades are - No 3: Lismore City 10 points. No 4: Lismore Heights and Ballina RSL, tied on 10. No 5: Ballina 10. No 6: Bonalbo/Casino RSM 10. No 7: Ballina RSL and Casino RSM both on 9.

The draw for the top grade this Saturday: Casino RSM, bye; Ballina v Pottsville; Kingscliff v Ocean Shores.

Singles finals

THIS year's NRDBA district open singles is down to finalists Kris Lehfeldt and Warren Nugent at South Lismore on the morning of March 31.

In the semi-final last Sunday, Lehfeldt had a 31-11 victory and Nugent had almost the same margin with his 31-12 win.

All three categories of district singles will be played at South Lismore on the same date.

The reserve singles will be between G. Rose and R. Fredericks and the seniors will match T. McFadden against J. Wilson.

Holiday bowls

THAT I've-been-everywhere lot the NRDBA tour group this year is visiting the thriving bowls area of Shepparton, 181km north-east of Melbourne.

They will fly to Melbourne from the Gold Coast and travel by bus to their destination.

From October 12-26 they will play nine games of bowls against district clubs. It's not all bowls - two days have been set aside for tours, one of them to Echuca for a paddle steamer lunch cruise and another to Bendigo, a place full of goldfield history. And all it will cost for the fortnight is $2100.

There's still room for a few more. The contact is Rob Montague, 66824013.

Junior program

BOWLS Victoria has started a new program for juniors called Roll Up. It is a fun and fast six-week competition aimed at ages nine to 17 years.

Each week the juniors develop their skills and knowledge of the game through competitive play and the advice of club coaches.

All Victorian clubs have been asked to give the new comp a trial.

Says the state's participation manager: "Bowls is a hugely accessible sport and provides opportunities for people of all abilities to participate. It's a good option for parents who are seeking a non-contact sport for their child or something that's social and low impact to help grow their child's confidence and social development.”

Help needed

A LITTLE town on the NSW central west, Lake Cargelligo, population 1479, is drought stricken.

Its bowling club is seeking bowls for farmers to use so they can get away from the stress of feeding stock for a few hours. The struggling club can't afford to pay but it's prepared to help with freight.

Management duties

A regional bowls manager, writing in a Queensland magazine, says the role of RBMs is "to support clubs in any way we can from growing membership and participation, assisting with business and strategic planning to implementing successful participation programs”.

Club managers are appointed to deal with just that sort of work. If they are unable to do it without outside help, they should go looking for another job.

Inclusive sport

SHOWING once again that our game is one that caters for all forms of disability, Bowls Western Australia is proud of Eddie Gollan.

Eddie was 30 when he lost a leg in a car accident. It didn't stop him becoming an accomplished bowler and representing Australia in the disability category.

Now he's joining in the Bowls Ability program helping other handicapped people to take part.

Price change

IT didn't cost a lot to outfit yourself for bowls 50 years ago.

An advertisement of that era has trousers for $9.95, shoes $9.95, shirts $4.95 and for $27.95 you could pick up a set of engraved bowls. A total outlay of around 50 bucks and you were ready to go.

Today you can spend that much on a visit to the club bar on a hot day.