Ballina nurse shares Pink Test with breast cancer patient

PINK TEST: Northern Rivers McGrath Breast Care nurse Karen Hennings (centre left) with patient Donna Cronin from Pimlico (centre right) at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Pink Test. They are pictured with other breast care nurses and patients. Contributed

THE New Year cricket Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground has for 11 years now been known as the Pink Test.

The historic ground turns pink in support of former fast bowler, Glenn McGrath's efforts to raise money to fund breast care nurses in regional Australia.

The McGrath Foundation was co-founded by the cricket legend and his late wife, Jane McGrath, during her struggles with breast cancer following the positive impact a breast care nurse had in her life.

While the Pink Test is a highlight of the national sporting calendar, the fundraising efforts are felt locally.

Northern Rivers McGrath Breast Care nurse, Karen Hennings, and one of her patients, Donna Cronin, from Pimlico, featured on the Channel 7 coverage of the cricket on Jane McGrath Day, which is day three of the game.

The foundation chooses a couple of nurses to attend the match, with three of their patients.

Donna told the cricket-watching nation how much she appreciated the work of Karen Hennings, offering support not only to herself, but to her family.

Karen and Donna also rattled a few buckets to raise money for the foundation while they were at the ground.

This year's Pink Test raised more than $1.3 million, the foundation's second biggest year ever behind the Ashes Pink Test last year.