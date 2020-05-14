Ballina NRL star backs down from flu shot controversy

Brian Kelly has received the flu shot allowing him to play NRL when the competition restarts on May 28. Photo Dave Hunt.

BALLINA rugby league product Brian Kelly looks set to take his place in the Gold Coast Titans backline after having the mandatory flu injection for NRL players today.

The 23-year-old centre had the flu shot this morning after the club had given him a 48-hour deadline or risk being stood down for the rest of the season.

Having the injection puts him in the selection frame for the May 28 NRL restart from the coronavirus shutdown.

Kelly and lock Bryce Cartwright had been the only two players in the NRL stood down after originally refusing to have the flu injection.

A handful of ACT and New South Wales based players who have not have the shot are still training with Queensland the only state banning players.

Gold Coast Titans had given Brian Kelly until today to decide if he would have the flu injection. Photo Dave Hunt.

Kelly was stood down from training and club duties after the Queensland government enforced the ban on Friday.

He has spent time away from the squad after an information session with a club doctor regarding the flu injection.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook had said the club was prepared to go on without Kelly and Cartwright.

“You want all your players here and you want them training, as a coach. So it will be great if this situation can be resolved,” Holbrook told NRL.com.

“If not we have to prepare for a game to play in three weeks and we have enough players to fill those spots.

“I am one of the 98 per cent of the community who would say ‘get the shot and come back to work’ but there are two per cent with different views and different circumstances,”

Kelly is signed at the Titans until the end of 2021.