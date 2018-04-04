Ballina netball royalty carries Queen's Baton

TORCH BEARER: Ballina netball community doyen Shirley O'Brien, 80, was thrilled to be pat of the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday afternoon.

"IT WAS wonderful so many people were there cheering me on, calling out 'go Shirl,' I felt like crying with happiness.”

Ballina netball legend Shirley O'Brien, 80, said she was still feeling the love and excitement from her joy in being part of the Queen's Baton Relay team yesterday ahead of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony tonight.

Mrs O'Brien was baton bearer 128 on day 99 of the relay and her segment commenced at 4.57pm along Broadbeach Blvd, Broadbeach in Queensland.

"It was a wonderful experience,” she said.

"As soon as my part was over I felt like doing this all over again, but I don't think my legs would have held me up.”

Mrs O'Brien said she was thrilled with her 250m segment carrying the baton, which she said was heavier than it looked.

"I was so excited to have everyone there cheering me on, cheering my name, even tourists and people who didn't know me,” she said.

"I thought just my family would turn up but my friends Suzie Melchior and Tammy Moran arranged for people from the Ballina netball community to come along.”

She said the 250m walk went by in a flash.

"It's the most exciting walk I've ever taken and I was nervous but it was from excitement,” she said.

"But I was not the only one shaking (when) I was in amongst the hob-nobs.”

Mrs O'Brien said she was thrilled to be in the company of other sporting greats including former Australian Olympic swimming team coach Laurie Lawrence.

"Laurie taught my three older kids to swim,” she said.

"There were also the two (champion swimmers) Campbell girls, Cate and Bronte and Kelsey (Cottrell) the lawn bowls champion. I don't think they thought 'wow I'm walking in the baton relay with Shirley O'Brien', but they cheered me when I got off the bus to carry the baton.”

Speaking to The Northern Star from the comfort of her home in Ballina, Mrs O'Brien said it was a day she will never ever forget.

"It was wonderful but a bit tiring so I'm relaxing now on the recliner,” she said.

"I've crossed this off my bucket list.”

Ms Melchior said Mrs O'Brien was nominated for representing a community of netball players in Ballina for more than 50 years, which included wonderful work at the RSL All Saints Netball Club.