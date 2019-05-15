Ballina needs a mini-bypass, say residents

GRIDLOCK: A crash on The Canal bridge late last year put traffic in Ballina into gridlock.

GRIDLOCK: A crash on The Canal bridge late last year put traffic in Ballina into gridlock. Graham Broadhead

IT'S time for Ballina Shire Council to get the proposed Western Arterial Rd mini-bypass back on the agenda, according to Ballina and District Citizens and Ratepayers.

The road, which would link West Ballina directly to North Ballina, has been on the books since the late 1990s, but was put on the back-burner while the council joined the lobbying efforts for the Ballina bypass on the Pacific Highway.

A consultant's report was drawn up in 2004, providing council with five options for the arterial road.

Ross Pickering, president of the ratepayers group and a West Ballina resident, said the traffic congestion along River St heading both north and south was getting back to the days of before the opening of the Ballina bypass, just without the trucks.

"River St gets traffic gridlock at peak hour," he said, with the busy time starting from around 3pm.

He said since the Ballina bypass was completed, the Bunnings store at West Ballina has been built, there have been further housing developments at North Ballina and Cumbalum and the airport passenger numbers have increased.

He said those impacts on traffic are only set to get worse with more development planned, and more plans for larger aircraft, and more passengers, using the airport.

He said through traffic had to use River St and Tamarind Dr.

Back in 2004, consultants prepared five options for a Western Arterial Rd.

The ratepayers' group preferred option one which would see a road built from the Riverbend Dr roundabout, taking a route west of Horizon Dr and linking with the North Creek Rd roundabout at North Ballina.

When the route options for the arterial road were first made public, Horizon Dr residents had concerns about the noise and loss of amenity of traffic passing to the rear of their back fences.

But those options were prepared 15 years ago and the ratepayers concede they need to updated.

However, Mr Pickering said it was time to get the proposed road back on the agenda before Ballina ends up with traffic congestion like Byron Bay.

Ken Johnston, from the ratepayers' group, said a mini-bypass, starting from as far west as possible, would be the most effective way to reduce traffic congestion, and be a better option than turning River St at West Ballina into a four-lane road.

The group said the proposed arterial road also would provide an alternative route for emergency services - particularly firefighters - and other traffic if there was a crash on The Canal bridge at Tamarind Dr.