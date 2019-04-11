Ballina nail technician 'buzzing, dancing' about new salon

INDULGE YOURSELF: Patricia White is "over the moon" to open her new business Gaea Nails and Beauty Salon in Ballina.

Francis Witsenhuysen

SHE moved to Ballina from Jamaica 10 years ago for love, now Patricia White is living her dream of running her own nail and beauty salon.

The passionate nail technician and beauty therapist met her Gold Coast-based fiancé while they were both working on a cruise ship.

They fell in love and soon after she moved to Australia with him.

"We moved to Ballina in 2009, we just love living here," Patricia said.

"Opening my own salon is something my fiancé wanted me to do when I first moved here.

"I'm very excited and over the moon it's happening. I really can't wait to get up and go to work."

Patricia said the elation of opening the doors of Gaea Nail and Beauty salon on Cherry St last week would probably never leave.

"I still walk in smiling, when I talk to my customers I'm still buzzing, I go to the bathroom and I'm still dancing - I haven't come down yet," she said.

"I love brainstorming with customers to find out exactly what they want.

"I want my customers to feel like they are the most important person and that it's their salon when they walk through the door. I tailor make everything to that person... I like to talk to people I want them to feel welcome and I want them to feel like they are family.

Gaea Nail and Beauty salon offers an array of facials, massages, Lash lift, eyelash extensions, waxing, tinting extensive nail services, spray tans and massages.

"It's been busy since opening," she said.

"I've hired two other young ladies to work with me but I'm still looking for another qualified beauty therapist."

Specialising in nail art, Patricia said most of her customers come to her because "she always does something different".

"I don't just do a polish and send them out - I always take my time - it's an experience for them," she said.

"Customers are always excited because they never know what they are going to leave with but they are always happy."

Find Gaea Nail and Beauty Salon at 25 Cherry St, Ballina or head to www.gaeanailandbeauty.com