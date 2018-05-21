Clues to a murder: 'Someone knows what happened'

Police have released new footage that may help solve the murder of Aaron Marks.

Police have released new footage that may help solve the murder of Aaron Marks.

POLICE are treating the death of a man after an incident in Ballina as a murder.

Iluka man Aaron Marks, 38, had been spending the night in Ballina before he was found with severe head wounds on River St about 2am on Sunday, May 13.

He died in hospital last Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said police believed there were people in the community with information about the death.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe may have been a witness to the attack on Mr Marks.

Police have released new footage that may help solve the murder of Aaron Marks.

"Today we are releasing a photograph of a motor vehicle, and also CCTV footage of a male person that we believe would be able to assist us with enquiries," he said.

Det Insp Lindsay said police had received anonymous information about the incident through Crime Stoppers.

He has asked those people to come forward.

"We know that there are people within this community that know what happened," he said.

"They have information that's going to help us solve this matter and we're appealing for them to come forward."

Aaron Marks, 38, died in hospital after a brutal attack in Ballina on Sunday morning. NSW Police

He said the autopsy on Mr Marks had been completed, revealing new information about his injuries.

"There are significant injuries that are consistent with this, now, being treated as a murder enquiry," he said.