Ballina murder case delayed amid legal confusion

Police executed a search warrant in January at a home in Tweed Heads West and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Police executed a search warrant in January at a home in Tweed Heads West and arrested an 18-year-old man, who was charged with the murder of Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

CONFUSION over who is legally representing the teen accused of killing an East Lismore man in Ballina has led to further delays in his case.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 18, was arrested from a Tweed Heads West home in January and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas.

Police will allege Mr Larsen-Tai caused fatal injuries to Mr Vilkelis-Curas during a fight near Hill and Parks streets, East Ballina on December 23.

Mr Vilkelis-Curas was taken in Gold Coast University Hospital after suffering, what were described by police at the time, as "catastrophic head injuries".

He was taken off life-support on Boxing Day and died.

Mr Larsen-Tai is also facing an assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court, where an Aboriginal Legal Aid solicitor said he was there to represent Mr Larsen-Tai.

However, Magistrate Jeff Linden said he'd received a letter stating another solicitor was now representing the accused.

After the court heard the police required more time to finalise crime scene material, Mr Linden adjourned the matter to July 29 to allow for both solicitors to confirm who exactly was representing Mr Larsen-Tai.

Meanwhile, Mr Larsen-Tai's co-accused, Tyrese Hickling, 19, also had his matter adjourned to July 29 to allow the police to finalise their brief of evidence.

Mr Hickling is facing charges of affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others and common assault.

Both men remain did not apply for bail and remain bail refused.