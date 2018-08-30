Ballina MP disappointed by mayor's support for Ben Franklin

MP Tamara Smith at the opening of the Ballina Marine Tower.

A NORTH Coast MP has responded to claims she hasn't been able to reap results for her electorate.

Greens member for Ballina Tamara Smith was last week criticised as Nationals MLC Ben Franklin announced he hoped to run against her in the next state election.

During his announcement, Mr Franklin said the community was feeling "let down by the current representation”.

"They want someone that is going to turn up and listen to them and work with them and I believe I can be that voice,” he said.

Ballina mayor David Wright said Ms Smith was "a fantastic person” who "cares about people” but could not deliver infrastructure for the region.

"She cannot deliver,” Cr Wright said.

"She's not in the process of being able to deliver the huge amount of infrastructure we need.”

Ms Smith has hit back at the comments.

"It's disappointing that the mayor of Ballina has endorsed the current NSW government when it has failed to deliver action on climate change, which is directly affecting our region right now,” Ms Smith said.

"(The State Government has) failed to take action on the shortage of social housing in our region, aggravated the rental accommodation crisis by passing laws allowing unlimited short term holiday letting, encouraged wholesale land clearance which is decimating our local native species, sold off the poles and wires in the energy sector resulting in record high electricity bills and hardship for households and decided to spend hundreds of millions on Sydney stadiums and Sydney infrastructure at the expense of regional areas such as Ballina.”

The next state election is due in March, 2019.