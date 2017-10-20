Ballina motorhome company enters industry Hall of Fame

COMPACT: Horizon Motorhomes in Ballina has launched a new, compact model, the Melaleuca Appeal.

A BALLINA motorhome company has made history by winning Manufacturer of the Year for three years in a row at the NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW Awards.

Horizon Motorhomes also won the Best of the Best category for the second year.

The company has now cemented its reputation for high quality workmanship and will enter the association's Hall of Fame.

Horizon Motorhomes' managing director, Clayton Kearney, said he was proud and honoured to win the awards at the prestigious industry event.

Dometic NSW Sales Manager Recreational Vehicles Paul Carfrae and Horizon Motorhomes' Clayton Kearney. Corporate Photo Agency

"It is a huge victory, achievement and testament to all the hard work, loyalty and commitment of our team,” he said.

"We are dedicated to delivering the highest quality built-in motorhomes.

"Our range is constantly evolving and we're continually improving our product to suit changing lifestyle demands.”

Established in 1995, Horizon Motorhomes specialises in the design and manufacture of built-in motorhomes.

Mr Kearney said each motorhome was hand-built with "precision and passion and engineered with the best materials and construction techniques”.

Last year Horizon Motorhomes moved their manufacturing into a new purpose-built, state of the art factory in Ballina with a view to significantly increasing production capacity.