Ballina men's shed moves to new temporary digs

ON THE MOVE: Jake, James and Joseph O'Grady of O'Grady's Transport and Removals moving the men's shed. Contributed

THE Ballina Community Men's Shed has relocated its workshop and office temporarily to 44 Fishery Creek Rd, West Ballina.

This was the site the group originally leased from the Ballina Shire Council for its planned permanent home some time back, but was later knocked back because of access issues.

The group has lodged a development application to build a shed at the Ballina racecourse, and that DA is currently with council, with hopes work will begin in September this year and be completed by June next year.

The men's shed's facilitator, Graham Eggins, said the main challenge for the blokes was funding.

The current move to Fishery Creek Rd has been supported by local businesses.

O'Grady's Transport moved the heavy work benches and machinery for free, while Ron of Summerland Electrical Services gave a huge discount for the significant electrical refit of the building at Fishery Creek Rd.

Dave Bazar Plumbing donated a container, roof fit-out and sheeting, while Patrick Braz supervised the move.

The shed is now open for operations Monday to Thursday mornings from 8am to noon at the new location.

Mr Eggins said new members were welcome, and advised the best time for first-timers to go along was just before morning tea at 9.30am.

The men's shed is in need of grants, community gifts and business support to build its shed.

Financial donations can be made directly to the BCMS Project Account, Commonwealth Bank, BSB: 062 502, No: 1043 3922.

For further information phone Graham Eggins on 0416004013.