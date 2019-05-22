Ballina medicinal cannabis to be used for marijuana honey

An Australian company is planning to produce a cannabis honey product from medicinal cannabis grown in Ballina.

MEDICINAL cannabis company THC Global has reached an off-take agreement with Eve Investments to produce the country's first cannabis honey.

THC Global is a cannabis company planning to build a 30,000sqm production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

Eve Investment's 100% owned subsidiary Meluka Honey is developing a cannabis honey product which is planned to be produced by bees harvesting from a cannabis extract to produce a medicinal honey that contains certain healing molecules - known as cannabidiol, or CBD.

This product could have both recreational and medicinal benefits to consumers - in those countries where they are legal to be used - and should be an ideal fit to the planned distribution channels of both Eve and THC Global.

Eve Investments owns Meluka Honey, currently distributed by Horizon Foods, a health food network of 400 retailers from Port Macquarie to the Sunshine Coast.

Eve will be able to purchase medicinal cannabis cultivated at the Northern NSW site to produce cannabis honey products under their Meluka Health brand.

Their honey was produced from the Bungawalbyn Valley Basin where Eve Investments' tea tree plantation was located.

The plantation was an old growth melaleuca tea tree plantation where the trees have been growing continuously for over 35,000 years.

They currently produce some tea tree honey products, and some of them are infused into the honey ands sold for its medicinal effect.

Melaleuca Tea Tree is native to Northern NSW and they honey production focuses on this tea tree - rather than the Manuka Honey which focuses on Leptospermum tea tree and grows all over Australia and NZ.

Additionally, THC Global's expansion into new markets such as Canada, New Zealand, and the Asian region may provide stronger routes to market for Eve's future cannabis honey product whilst also expanding THC Global's product offering internationally.

Ken Charteris, Chief Executive Officer of THC Global was pleased with the agreement.

"We are pleased to be able to secure additional land for our cannabis cultivation activities on Eve's USDA certified organic land in Northern NSW," he said.

"We will formally commit to the lease and settle terms upon confirmation that THC Global will be able to receive a medicinal cannabis cultivation licence over this extension.

"Additionally, our success in using our bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing facility for other complex botanical extractions, including Eve's tea-tree product, confirms that we may be able to explore the development of novel cannabis-blended formulations in the near future."

Eve's Investment Director, Ben Rohr, said the company is please with the work done with THC global.

"We are very pleased with the initial work we have conducted with THC Global, including pilot extraction at their bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Queensland," Mr Rohr said.

"The ability to now explore new product development opportunities enabled by our partnership, taking advantage of THC Global's significant botanicals extraction capabilities is a major asset to both parties. We look forward to THC Global commencing cannabis cultivation on our property once licencing is completed, which will give Meluka Health access to high quality cannabis for our proposed cannabis honey products".

THC is hoping to be producing medicinal cannabis products in 2020.