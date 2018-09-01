Ballina martial arts club does it all on the national stage

Kate Schaefer, Ethan Bagatan, Sam Bagatan and Olivia Kyprianou from the Ballina Taekwon-Do Club.

BALLINA Taekwon-Do Club hosted and competed in the United ITF Australian Championships on the Gold Coast.

The club was invited to host the event following the success of running the NSW championships at the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre at Lennox Head last year.

Club spokeswoman Riki Wood said the club had initially expected 80-100 competitors like previous years.

"But the Gold Coast was such an amazing drawcard for competitors far and wide that we ended up with almost 170 registered competitors, representing 20 clubs, from all over Australia and New Zealand,” Wood said.

"Of those our little Ballina club provided 35 competitors.

"The event turned out to be the biggest Australian championships the United ITF Taekwon-Do has hosted in decades.”

Ballina won 38 gold medals, 21 silver and 13 bronze and easily finished as the best overall club.

Outstanding individual results included:

Best overall junior male: Sam Bagatan 2 gold, 2 silver

Best overall junior female: Olivia Kyprianou 4 gold

Best overall teen male: Ethan Bagatan 3 gold, 1 bronze

Best overall teen female: Kate Schaefer 3 gold, 1 silver

Wood said yesterday that the day would not have been possible without the army of volunteers from the club and community.

They came together to assist with marshalling, scoring and refereeing, as well as running the canteen.